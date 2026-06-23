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19:14 23.06.2026

MFA: PM leading Ukraine's URC 2026 delegation is fully justified

2 min read
MFA: PM leading Ukraine's URC 2026 delegation is fully justified
Photo: MFA

 Ukraine is counting on the successful holding of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy said.

"The decision that the Prime Minister will lead Ukraine's delegation to this conference this year is entirely justified. It is aimed at ensuring that the conference remains within a pragmatic, economic, and appropriate framework, without unnecessary politicization or scandals," he said during a televised marathon on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, this is "a very sound and well-considered decision." Tykhy also emphasized that the conference is very important and will be attended by 58 government delegations.

"And on the Polish side – also a government delegation – Prime Minister Donald Tusk will be present. And it seems to me that it is entirely logical that the Ukrainian side will also be represented by a very high-level government delegation. Therefore, we expect the conference to be very successful, despite such unfriendly actions on the part of the Polish president," Tykhy said.

As previously reported, in late May 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Pivnich (North) Special Operations Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary designation "Named After the Heroes of the UPA." The decision drew criticism in Poland, where the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is associated with Volyn tragedy.

On June 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced the decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, citing differences regarding historical memory and attitudes toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Following this, Ukraine's second president, Leonid Kuchma; third president, Viktor Yushchenko; former Foreign Minister Borys Tarasiuk; and a number of other Ukrainian public figures declined the Polish award.

On June 23, it was announced that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko would lead the Ukrainian delegation at the conference in Gdańsk.

Tags: #delegation #conference #poland

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