President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the establishment of the Vozdvizhivka Rural Military Administration of Polohy District, Zaporizhia region, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law."

Decree No. 503/2026 dated June 23 has been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The village of Vozdvizhivka is located directly in the frontline zone of the Huliaipole direction, and the distance from it to the front line is approximately 5 to 12 kilometers. This section of the front is a site of constant clashes, as regularly reported by the General Staff of the UAF. In May, Russian propagandists even reported the capture of Vozdvizhivka, which was refuted by the Defense Forces of South Ukraine. However, due to the minimal distance, the village is under constant strikes from tube artillery, mortars, and massive FPV drone attacks. This makes logistics and the presence of civilians extremely dangerous. Part of the territory directly beyond the village actually borders the so-called kill zone (a strip of 1-5 km from the line of contact), where almost all shelters have been destroyed due to dense shelling.

It is precisely because Vozdvizhivka is virtually on the front line that the work of the rural military administration was deployed here for the prompt evacuation of people and coordination with military units.