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18:50 23.06.2026

Ukraine, Poland working to lower emotions, Kyiv backs dialogue - MFA

3 min read
Ukraine, Poland working to lower emotions, Kyiv backs dialogue - MFA
Photo: MFA

Ukraine stands for dialogue with Poland and for lowering emotions, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhy has stated.

"We maintain contact constantly through diplomatic channels. We, as the MFA, the diplomatic team of the President of Ukraine, constantly maintain contact with our Polish colleagues," he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

The spokesperson emphasized that although the information space is currently filled with "sharp headlines," quiet diplomatic work is taking place in parallel.

"I can assure you that in parallel with this public side of the issue, quiet diplomatic work is underway to – as is the task of diplomacy – resolve the crisis situations that exist in relations," Tykhyi said.

He also urged not to forget that Ukraine and Poland are allies that share a common enemy – the Russian Federation, "just like many centuries before this." As the MFA emphasized, against this backdrop, having contradictions between allies is wrong.

"This is primarily about the position of the President of Poland; there is no need to equate it either with the position of Poland as a whole or with the position of Polish society," Tykhyi said.

According to him, Ukraine is working on lowering emotions and fostering a constructive dialogue with Poland.

"We are working to soften these sharp corners and emotions after all. The Ukrainian position is very balanced. We stand for dialogue. Including on complex issues of the historical past," the MFA spokesperson stressed.

As reported, at the end of May 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the UAF the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA." The decision drew criticism in Poland, where the Ukrainian Insurgent Army is linked to the Volyn tragedy.

On June 19, President of Poland Karol Nawrocki announced a decision to strip President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, explaining this by differences over historical memory and the attitude toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Following this, the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, the third President Viktor Yushchenko, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Borys Tarasyuk, and a number of other Ukrainian state figures renounced the Polish award.

On June 21, Zelenskyy said in an interview with TSN that he had offered to meet with Nawrocki and hold a conference, but the latter stated that "Ukraine has no place in Europe, because it is bad for the Polish farmer."

Tags: #mfa #ukraine #poland

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