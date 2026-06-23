Putin declares Russia's readiness for negotiations with Ukraine based on Istanbul agreements

Russia is ready for peace negotiations with Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements, Vladimir Putin has stated.

"Russia, as has been noted more than once, is ready for peace negotiations with Ukraine. Ready on the basis of the agreements that were reached back in Istanbul and initialed by the Ukrainian delegation. This means everything suited them," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian government, Russian media report.

He also stated that during negotiations with Kyiv, the modalities discussed in Anchorage and the realities on the front line must be taken into account.

"On the basis of the agreements reached in Istanbul, based on the modalities that were discussed in Anchorage, and the realities on the ground. As well as (on the basis of) the principle outlined by me a few years ago during a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry," Putin said.