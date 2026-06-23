Interfax-Ukraine
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17:56 23.06.2026

Boy, 13, found dead after going missing in Ivano-Frankivsk region – SES

1 min read
Boy, 13, found dead after going missing in Ivano-Frankivsk region – SES

Rescuers have discovered and recovered from a river a boy born in 2013 who went missing the day before in the city of Halych, Ivano-Frankivsk region, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has reported.

"Using an unmanned aerial vehicle, rescuers inspected about 2 km of the riverbed downstream from the suspected location of the disappearance. Mountain rescuers on a catamaran inspected 7.3 km of the river surface, while divers checked 6,000 sq. m of the bottom," a statement on the service’s Telegram channel reads.

According to the information, SES psychologists provided assistance and support to nine people—family members and relatives of the boy.

The SES reminded that on June 22, the Rescue Service received a report regarding the disappearance of a minor. According to preliminary information, the boy was on the bank of the Dniester River together with a peer.

The circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement officers.

Tags: #ses #ivano_frankivsk_region

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