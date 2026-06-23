Interfax-Ukraine
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17:39 23.06.2026

Beach where woman killed not among official recreation zones – official

1 min read
Beach where woman killed not among official recreation zones – official
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/odessa.koval/

The beach where a woman was killed and a man was injured on Tuesday due to a Russian drone attack is not among the officially permitted recreation zones, Acting Odesa Mayor Ihor Koval has reported.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. I urge residents and guests of the city to use only officially permitted recreation zones, to which, as of today, the beach where the tragedy occurred does not belong," he wrote on Telegram.

Koval added that even in permitted locations, safety must come first.

"During the air raid alert that was declared today, including via the loudspeaker warning system, it was necessary to immediately leave the beach and the sea and proceed to shelters. Signs pointing toward the nearest mobile shelter and parking lot, which could be used for protection, were posted at the site of the incident," he emphasized.

Tags: #odesa #beach #russian_attack

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