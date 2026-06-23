Election funding to be provided once martial law in Ukraine is lifted – Budget Declaration

The 2027-2029 Budget Declaration stipulates that funding for the preparation and conduct of elections will be provided after martial law in Ukraine is terminated or lifted.

According to Government Resolution No. 793 of June 17, which approved the 2027-2029 Budget Declaration, it is established that funding for the preparation and conduct of regular elections for the President of Ukraine, members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, members of local councils, and heads of villages, towns, and cities will be provided after martial law in Ukraine is terminated or lifted.