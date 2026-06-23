Interfax-Ukraine
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17:09 23.06.2026

Donetsk region military-officer suspected of fictitious equipment repairs – SBI

2 min read
Donetsk region military-officer suspected of fictitious equipment repairs – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have served a notice of suspicion to a lieutenant of a military unit stationed in Donetsk region, who unjustifiably approved the transfer of UAH 650,000 in budget funds to an entrepreneur for equipment repairs that were never actually carried out.

"It has been established that the military unit concluded contracts for the routine repair of six vehicles. The official responsible for military equipment and weapons signed the certificates of completed work, which served as the basis for paying the contractor," the agency stated on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, as noted by the SBI, the vehicles were never actually handed over for repair and remained with the unit during the entire period. "Despite this, UAH 650,000 in budget funds was transferred to the entrepreneur," the Bureau pointed out.

The officer has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery) and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of official position causing severe consequences).

The damages caused to the state have been reimbursed in full.

Currently, the potential financial interest of the lieutenant and other officials of the unit in the groundless transfer of money is being additionally verified.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Mariupol Specialized Prosecution Service in the Defense Sphere of the Eastern Region.

Tags: #vehicles #sbi #repairs #donetsk_region

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