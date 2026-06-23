Investigation completed regarding prosecutor and two lawyers in case of incitement to bribe SAPO and HACC

The investigation has been completed regarding a prosecutor of the Office of the General Prosecutor and lawyers in a case involving incitement to bribe allegedly prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), SAPO has said.

"A SAPO prosecutor has decided to complete the pretrial investigation in the case against a prosecutor of the Office of the General Prosecutor and two lawyers," according to a post on the SAPO Telegram channel on Tuesday.

SAPO notes that the prosecutor and lawyers were exposed in October 2025 for inciting the provision of USD 3.5 million in an improper benefit to close criminal proceedings investigated by NABU detectives based on the "Lozovyi amendments."

Within the framework of the pretrial investigation, it was established that the lawyers and the prosecutor of the Office of the General Prosecutor, having entered into a criminal conspiracy, offered a suspect in one of the NABU cases to resolve the issue of closing the case by bribing SAPO and HACC officials.

"According to the developed plan, the individuals performed the role of intermediaries during the receipt and transfer of funds. At the same time, the size of the improper benefit amounted to USD 3.5 million. At the moment the crime was exposed, the prosecutor of the Office of the General Prosecutor had received part of the funds from the suspect in the amount of USD 200,000," the report states.

The actions of the suspects have been qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Parts 3 and 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369, and Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As of today, NABU detectives, acting on the instructions of the SAPO prosecutor, have opened the materials to the defense for review.