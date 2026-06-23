Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 23.06.2026

Supplier company director, contractor site supervisor embezzle over UAH 8.1 mln in construction of protective structures for Zmiivska TPP

2 min read
Supplier company director, contractor site supervisor embezzle over UAH 8.1 mln in construction of protective structures for Zmiivska TPP

During the construction of protective structures for Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Kharkiv region, which is a strategically important facility, a low-quality concrete mix was used, and suspicions have been announced to the director of the supplier enterprise and the site supervisor of the contractor.

"The director of the enterprise and the site supervisor have been notified of suspicion of the fact of seizure of another’s property through abuse of office by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.

According to the investigation, in December 2024, a contract was signed between Zmiivska TPP and a contracting organization to perform work on the construction of protective structures for autotransformers, after which the customer made an advance payment. To erect monolithic structures, the contractor concluded an agreement for the supply of a high-strength concrete mix with a private firm. However, the director of this firm organized the production of a concrete mix of a significantly lower class than provided for by the design and estimate documentation, while inflated strength indicators were entered into the quality passports.

The site supervisor accepted the low-quality mix, although he knew about the non-compliance of the materials. He signed fictitious consignment notes and coordinated the subsequent installation of reinforced concrete foundations and walls of the TPP’s protective structures using precisely the low-quality raw materials. At the same time, the acceptance certificate of completed work indicated that the construction was carried out using materials of proper quality.

The conclusion of a judicial construction and technical expertise indicates that the quality of the structures partially does not meet the project requirements, and the cost of the volumes of materials that were actually not installed exceeds UAH 8.1 million.

The prosecutor will petition the court to choose precautionary measures for the suspects in the form of detention.

Tags: #zmiivska_tpp #kharkiv_region #prosecutors_office

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