Kyiv pays UAH 190 mln in material assistance to victims of Russian shelling since beginning of year

Since the beginning of 2026, material assistance from the city has been received by 6,793 Kyiv residents whose housing was damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, for a total amount of UAH 190 million, Maryna Honda, Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) for local self-government powers, said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the year, nearly 6,800 Kyiv residents have already utilized various types of material support totaling UAH 190 million. The support is provided within the framework of the municipal target program ‘Turbota. Nazustrich Kyianam’ (Care. Towards Kyivans)," Honda said.

Depending on the housing damage, Kyiv residents can receive a one-time material assistance in the amount of UAH 10,000 or UAH 40,000.

The city also provides monthly payments in the amount of UAH 20,000 for rent to citizens whose houses or apartments became uninhabitable due to the consequences of enemy attacks. "Currently, 111 people receive such assistance, and another 140 applications are under consideration," KCSA reports.

According to the agency, a significant part of the payments was made following mass Russian attacks in the spring and summer of this year.

After the shelling on the night of May 24, some 1,365 victims applied for assistance. As of today, 1,294 people have already received payments. The total amount of accrued assistance is over UAH 19 million.

Following the attack on June 2, some 1,080 people applied to social protection authorities. Assistance has already been paid out to 1,032 individuals in the amount of over UAH 10.6 million. Processing of the remaining applications is ongoing.

After the attack on the night of June 15, some 514 residents applied for help. Payments have already been received by 224 people in the amount of UAH 2.24 million. Processing of applications continues.

The largest number of applications for assistance came from residents of Holosiivsky, Shevchenkivsky, Sviatoshynsky, and Solomiansky districts.