Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:22 23.06.2026

Electricity import decreases by 23% over week, export increases 2.5-fold – DIXI Group

2 min read
Electricity import decreases by 23% over week, export increases 2.5-fold – DIXI Group

In the period of June 15-21, electricity imports to Ukraine decreased by 23% compared to the previous week and amounted to 77.4 thousand MWh, while exports increased 2.5-fold to 43.9 thousand MWh, which is the highest weekly figure since October 2025.

"Sunny weather and comfortable temperatures increased the generation of domestic solar power plants and reduced the load on the grid. Additionally, the balance in the power system improved after one of the nuclear power units returned from maintenance," the DIXI Group analytical center noted with reference to Energy Map data on Tuesday.

According to Energy Map, Hungary provided the largest share in the import structure last week with 33.4 thousand MWh, or 43%.

Slovakia accounted for 18.6 thousand MWh (24%), Romania – 16.8 thousand MWh (22%), Poland – 8 thousand MWh (10%), and Moldova – 0.6 thousand MWh (1%).

Compared to the previous week, electricity purchases decreased in most directions by 13-33%. The exception was Moldova, from where imports increased.

In turn, in the structure of exports, the share of Hungary amounted to 26 thousand MWh (59%), Moldova – 12 thousand MWh (27%), Romania – 5.7 thousand MWh (13%), and Slovakia – 0.2 thousand MWh (1%).

The largest growth was recorded in the directions to Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary. At the same time, supplies to Romania decreased by 12%. Exports to Poland remained absent.

"Despite the growth in exports, Ukraine maintains its status as a net importer – imports exceeded exports 1.8-fold by the end of the week," DIXI Group concluded.

As reported, in May 2026, Ukraine reduced electricity imports by 29% compared to April – to 398 thousand MWh, decreasing import volumes for the third consecutive month. At the same time, exports increased 2.8-fold to 94.1 thousand MWh.

Tags: #dixi_group #electricity #energy

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