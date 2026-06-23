Interfax-Ukraine
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15:19 23.06.2026

Japanese government delegation arrives on visit to Ukraine – embassy

1 min read
Japanese government delegation arrives on visit to Ukraine – embassy

Vice Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Kenji Yamada and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu have arrived in Kyiv on a visit, the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine reports.

"State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yamada and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kunimitsu have arrived in Kyiv on a visit. They laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael’s Monastery and will express resolute support for Ukraine from Japan during their meetings," the embassy said on X.

Kunimitsu reported that the visit’s program includes, in particular, negotiations on security, economy, and energy.

"Together with Vice Minister of Trade Yamada, we are discussing the deepening of cooperation with the Ukrainian side in the fields of security, economy, energy, and many other areas. We will make every effort," she said.

Tags: #kyiv #japan #visit

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