Interfax-Ukraine
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15:09 23.06.2026

682 athletes and coaches killed due to Russia's aggression, 19 in captivity, 13 considered – Bidny

2 min read
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, January 19, 2026
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, January 19, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidny states that 682 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed due to Russian aggression, 19 remain in Russian captivity, and 13 are considered missing.

"Today, the world celebrates International Olympic Day, which for over 130 years has united people around the values of friendship, respect, and the pursuit of excellence. Over the years of independent performances at the Olympic Games, Ukrainian athletes have won 160 medals. Our athletes continue to worthily represent Ukraine in the world, raising the blue-and-yellow flag and reminding everyone that Ukrainian sport is strong, worthy, and alive. But we know what price our athletes pay for this today," Bidny said on Facebook.

According to him, 682 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed due to Russian aggression, 19 Ukrainian athletes still remain in Russian captivity, 13 are considered missing, and 891 sports infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

"For us, the Olympic movement today is primarily about protecting Ukrainian athletes, about the truth that we must convey to the world, and about preventing the return of Russia to international sports. Ukraine consistently defends this position in its work with international federations, the International Olympic Committee, and partners," the minister said.

Tags: #bidny #athletes #russian_aggression

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