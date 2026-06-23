The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported hitting three Orion deep reconnaissance and strike drones, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system, an S-300 launcher, a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities, and other military targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of June 23, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck enemy strike drones, air defense systems, energy infrastructure facilities, fuel and lubricants, and logistical transport in operational depth within the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," according to a report on the USF Telegram channel.

According to the report, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, operators of the 1st Separate Center hit three Orion deep reconnaissance and strike UAVs in the Kerch area; these drones are used as carriers of guided aerial bombs and small-sized cruise missiles.

They also hit a Pantsir-S1 air defense system near Baherove, an S-300 launcher and a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun near Kurortne, as well as a Nebo-U radar station in the Kerch area.

Furthermore, operators of the 1st Separate Center hit oil storage tanks at the Kerch (Kamysh-Burun) CHPP in the AR of Crimea and the Simferopol gas distribution station in the Trudove area.

Operators of the 427th Rarog Brigade, jointly with the 413th Separate Raid Regiment, hit the 330/110 kV Zakhidno-Krymska electrical substation in the AR of Crimea.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade hit an enemy UAV operator training ground in the Debaltseve area and a fuel and lubricants tanker in the Horlivka area.

In Zaporizhia region, operators of the 412th Nemesis Brigade hit enemy logistical transport in the Pryazovske area. In the temporarily occupied territories of the AR of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions, operators of the 13 detachment of the 414th Birds of Madyar外 Brigade, the 20th K-2 Brigade, the 412th Nemesis Brigade, and the 1st Separate Center hit enemy transport vehicles and fuel tankers.