Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported the destruction of a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"Apologies, but we have an official and urgent notice here: the railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in Crimea no longer exists," according to a post on the SOF channel on the social network Threads.

Later, the SOF reported that the special operation was carried out in two stages.

"SOF drones destroyed the bridge on the night of June 22: both the railway track was ruined and one of the spans collapsed. At the same time, underground fighters of the SOF Resistance Movement reported the arrival of special railway repair equipment at the facility. The second phase of the mission was launched. SOF drones struck both the repair equipment and the remaining parts of the bridge again," the military said.

The report is accompanied by a video showing the operation of the drones.