Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:12 23.06.2026

Conference in Gdansk to take place regardless of who spoils our work – Tusk

4 min read
Conference in Gdansk to take place regardless of who spoils our work – Tusk
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk has announced the conclusion of 200 agreements and contracts between Polish and Ukrainian companies at the fifth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) scheduled for June 25-26 in Gdansk and stated that he is working to minimize the negative consequences of the decisions made by Polish and Ukrainian Presidents Karol Nawrocki and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have prepared 200 agreements and contracts to be concluded in Gdansk between Polish and Ukrainian companies… Regardless of who spoils our work in Warsaw and Kyiv – the conference in Gdansk will take place, and we will do our job," the Prime Minister’s Chancellery quoted Tusk on X on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Poland, he stated that "for many hours we have been working to minimize the costs and damages that arose as a result of the decision of the presidents of Ukraine and Poland."

"I am aware of the public sentiment. The whole world was amazed by the self-sacrifice and openness of Poles who provided aid to hundreds of thousands of refugees… I understand the mood, but given Poland’s strategic security, I will not have a hand in fueling these tensions. It is in the long-term interests of Poland to build relations with Ukraine based on a vision of the future," Tusk said.

As reported, URC 2026 will take place in the city of Gdansk on June 25-26, 2026. The event is jointly organized by the governments of Poland and Ukraine to mobilize international support, attract investments, and plan reconstruction. The conference continues a series of high-level international forums previously hosted by Lugano, London, Berlin, and Rome.

The Ukrainian delegation to the conference will be led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. According to her, the Ukrainian team will include representatives of Ukrainian business, heads of state-owned companies, representatives of our communities from across the country, and, of course, government officials and parliamentarians. She stated that the team faces the task of reaching concrete agreements that will support Ukraine’s defense capability and resilience and expand economic cooperation with partners, and announced the signing of a series of important agreements with international partners, in particular on strengthening Ukrainian energy sector.

Earlier, Head of the International Policy Bureau at the Chancellery of the President Marcin Przydacz stated that Polish President Karol Nawrocki had not received an invitation to URC 2026 and therefore would not participate in it.

Prior to this, on June 19, Nawrocki announced the decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, citing differences regarding historical memory and the attitude toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). According to him, for the majority of Polish society, the UPA remains a formation responsible for crimes against citizens of the Republic of Poland during World War II. Nawrocki also expressed disagreement with Zelenskyy’s decision to award the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the SOF of the AFU the honorary title named after the Heroes of the UPA.

Following this, the second President of Ukraine (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma, the third President of Ukraine (2004-2008) Viktor Yushchenko, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (1998-2000, 2005-2007) Borys Tarasyuk renounced the Polish Order of the White Eagle. A number of current and former statesmen also announced their refusal of several Polish state awards.

Zelenskyy stated that the Order of the White Eagle is a symbol of trust of the Polish state and gratitude of the people, and emphasized that Ukraine respects Poland’s contribution to the common fight against Russian aggression, but noted that Ukraine will not dispute decisions on awards if such symbols remain with Catherine the Great, Benito Mussolini, and Gerhard Schroeder.

Tags: #gdansk #tusk #urc_2026

MORE ABOUT

17:28 23.06.2026
Nawrocki's office: Polish PM humiliated by Zelenskyy's refusal to attend URC 2026

Nawrocki's office: Polish PM humiliated by Zelenskyy's refusal to attend URC 2026

13:54 22.06.2026
Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

15:41 20.06.2026
Polish PM Tusk: Poland-Ukraine conflict pleasures Putin, shocks allies

Polish PM Tusk: Poland-Ukraine conflict pleasures Putin, shocks allies

17:36 10.06.2026
Tusk reacts to anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic statements in Sejm

Tusk reacts to anti-Ukrainian and xenophobic statements in Sejm

16:51 10.06.2026
Sikorski expects Ukraine to 'correct mistake' of naming military unit after UPA Heroes

Sikorski expects Ukraine to 'correct mistake' of naming military unit after UPA Heroes

15:28 10.06.2026
MFA says Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations in Gdansk on track

MFA says Ukraine Recovery Conference preparations in Gdansk on track

12:47 08.06.2026
Tusk appeals to presidents of Poland and Ukraine for direct and honest conversation

Tusk appeals to presidents of Poland and Ukraine for direct and honest conversation

14:59 27.04.2026
Ukraine expects to sign agreement with Poland on joint checkpoint control soon – PM

Ukraine expects to sign agreement with Poland on joint checkpoint control soon – PM

14:21 27.04.2026
Ukraine to help Poland build its own drone army – Tusk

Ukraine to help Poland build its own drone army – Tusk

16:06 05.02.2026
Poland preparing 48th aid package for Ukraine worth PLN 200 mln – Tusk

Poland preparing 48th aid package for Ukraine worth PLN 200 mln – Tusk

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian and Polish media issue joint statement due to crisis in relations between countries

Kachka counts on opening five negotiation clusters with EU by mid-July

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 3 – City Defense Council

This year to be pivotal for Ukraine-Poland economic cooperation – opinion

National Guard commander: over ten percents of Shaheds downed by interceptor groups, figure to grow

LATEST

Boy, 13, found dead after going missing in Ivano-Frankivsk region – SES

Beach where woman killed not among official recreation zones – official

Election funding to be provided once martial law in Ukraine is lifted – Budget Declaration

Donetsk region military-officer suspected of fictitious equipment repairs – SBI

Investigation completed regarding prosecutor and two lawyers in case of incitement to bribe SAPO and HACC

Supplier company director, contractor site supervisor embezzle over UAH 8.1 mln in construction of protective structures for Zmiivska TPP

Kyiv pays UAH 190 mln in material assistance to victims of Russian shelling since beginning of year

Electricity import decreases by 23% over week, export increases 2.5-fold – DIXI Group

Japanese government delegation arrives on visit to Ukraine – embassy

682 athletes and coaches killed due to Russia's aggression, 19 in captivity, 13 considered – Bidny

AD
AD