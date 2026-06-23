Zelenskyyy: Rescuers already extinguish fire at Russian strike site in Kryvyi Rih

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the liquidation of the fire at the site of a Russian strike on civil infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday.

"Russians hit right at civil infrastructure. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. As of now, unfortunately, three dead are known. My condolences to family and loved ones," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, there are more than 20 wounded. "Three of them are in serious condition. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every Russian strike proves that pressure on Russia for this war is insufficient, and every delay in implementing agreements on air defense and procrastination with supplies leads to the loss of lives.

"It is important that the world does not remain silent about the fact that there is still no single real step by Russia toward ending this war. To all our proposals for diplomacy, meetings, and steps toward peace, we have not received any clear response from the Russians. Pressure is needed. Pressure on Russia for the situation to change for the better," he added.

As reported, the Russian army launched a strike with ballistic weapons on the industrial infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday afternoon.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported three dead and 23 injured, one of whom was in serious condition. Head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported three dead and 19 injured, five of whom were in serious condition.