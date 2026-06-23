Ukrainian and Polish media issue joint statement due to crisis in relations between countries

The crisis in which Polish-Ukrainian relations have recently found themselves causes serious concern, and "this is a time of testing for Poles and Ukrainians," according to a joint statement by Polish and Ukrainian media published in Gazeta Wyborcza.

"The current tension... negatively affects the attitude toward Ukrainian women and men who have become such an important part of Polish society, as well as the perception of Poles by Ukrainians. This is an additional challenge for politicians, mass media, civil society, and citizens of both our countries. We are aware of the tragic moments of Polish-Ukrainian history, which politicians use for their own purposes," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that today "our common task is to stop Putin's Russia. The time for serious conversations about the past, for the acknowledgement of guilt and reconciliation will come when Ukraine – with the support of allies – defeats Russia."

The signatories note that Russia has been spreading disinformation for many years and trying to drive a wedge between Poles and Ukrainians.

"The current crisis in relations makes this task easier for it. This is a time of testing for Poles and Ukrainians. Our politicians must show wisdom and prudence, seek understanding and a way out of the crisis. Our societies must not yield to manipulations and must continue to support each other," the media representatives remark.

The statement reminded that in 2013, the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma and President of Poland in 1995-2005 Aleksander Kwasniewski wrote: "On the eve of the 70th anniversary of the tragic events in Volhynia, we ask our compatriots to do everything so that honoring the memory of the victims of past conflicts does not become an instrument for aggravating relations and wasting the achievements of the reconciliation process between our peoples."

"Today, this duty lies on all of us," the representatives of Polish and Ukrainian media emphasized.

The statement was signed from the Polish side by the editorial staff of Gazeta Wyborcza, TOK FM, Gazeta.pl, Newsweek Polska, OKO.press, Onet.pl, Polityka, Sestry.eu, Pismo. Magazyn Opinii, Press Club Polska, and Slawa TV.

From the Ukrainian side, the signatories include the editorial staff of Espreso TV, European Pravda, Ukrainska Pravda, the Association of Independent Regional Publishers of Ukraine (Kolo.News, Rivne News: ogo.ua information portal, Odesa Life, MIG Zaporizhia, Kremenchuk Telegraph, 20 Khvylyn, Vsim, RIA newspaper, ye.ua portal, Hryvnia newspaper, Molodyi Bukovynets, Chernihiv Media Group), Press Club of Ukraine, Radio Novy Svit, and the appeal will also be published by the Kyiv Independent.