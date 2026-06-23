Interfax-Ukraine
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12:20 23.06.2026

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 3 – City Defense Council

1 min read
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures at least 3 – City Defense Council

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on the civil infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih has risen to three, and more than 10 people have been injured, Head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul has said.

"A hit on a civil infrastructure object. Unfortunately, three dead. More than ten people were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are wounded in serious condition. All the injured have been taken to hospitals, and doctors are doing everything possible to fight for their lives.

All relevant services are working at the site of the strike, and liquidation of the consequences of the attacks is underway.

Tags: #missile_strike #kryvyi_rih

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