Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih – official

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The Russian army launched a strike with ballistic weapons on the industrial infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"The enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Industrial infrastructure was damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a ballistic target heading toward Kryvyi Rih.