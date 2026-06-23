Interfax-Ukraine
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11:35 23.06.2026

URCS shares wartime response experience with leaders of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies

2 min read
URCS shares wartime response experience with leaders of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) shared its experience of responding under wartime conditions with partners at a meeting in Canada.

"The Secretary General's Meeting of the leaders of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, organized by the Canadian Red Cross, took place in Ottawa," the URCS has said on Facebook.

The leaders of the national societies discussed crisis readiness, the development of their auxiliary role, and strengthening coordination within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The URCS delegation, led by Director General Maksym Dotsenko, presented the organization's practical experience in preparation and response under the conditions of full-scale war. During his speech, Dotsenko emphasized that effective readiness lies not only in resources, but also in the ability to rapidly scale activities, coordinate the team, interact with partners, maintain business continuity, and remain close to people during a prolonged crisis.

During the meeting, participants drew attention to developing the auxiliary role of national societies, interaction with state authorities, humanitarian diplomacy, international humanitarian law, and preparation for future crises.

The URCS delegation also held bilateral meetings with representatives of the Canadian Red Cross and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, dedicated to developing strategic partnership and supporting humanitarian programs in Ukraine. In addition, URCS representatives joined a commemorative event honoring Senator Paul Yuzyk with the participation of the Ukrainian diaspora and partners, and visited the Embassy of Ukraine.

"This visit became an important opportunity to present the experience of humanitarian response to international partners, strengthen cooperation with partners and the Ukrainian diaspora, as well as expand cooperation and contribute to the formation of common approaches to preparation and response to crises and modern humanitarian challenges," the URCS said.

Tags: #canadian #dotsenko #urcs

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