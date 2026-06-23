Interfax-Ukraine
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11:00 23.06.2026

Ukraine joins EU Cyber Reserve, can engage European specialists to counter cyberattacks

2 min read
Ukraine joins EU Cyber Reserve, can engage European specialists to counter cyberattacks

Ukraine has gained official access to the EU Cyber Reserve, which provides the opportunity to engage European specialists to counter threats during large-scale hacker attacks, according to a report by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"The main advantage of the tool is that Ukraine receives direct access to the services of trusted private companies specializing in cyber defense," the Digital Ministry's release said.

The initiative was created within the framework of the EU Cyber Solidarity Act, which is administered by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

It is anticipated that within the scope of this access, specialists will help stop and localize attacks, analyze threats, protect information, eliminate consequences, and restore system operations.

The ministry emphasized that this cooperation will strengthen the country's ability to counter threats and respond to cyber incidents in services used by Ukrainians.

"The inclusion of Ukraine in the Cyber Reserve demonstrates a high level of cooperation with the EU and aligns with the Strategic Digital Partnership," the report reads.

As reported, in March of this year, the Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the agreement on Ukraine's access to the EU Cyber Reserve, which opens access to a large-scale European initiative within the Digital Europe program.

At that time, the explanatory note specified that Ukraine's access would also contribute to aligning cyber incident response standards with EU member states, open access to education, training, and joint simulations, and form the basis for a long-term partnership with the EU in the field of cyber defense and building common security architecture.

Tags: #cyber_security #eu #cyber_reserve

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