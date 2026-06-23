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10:51 23.06.2026

Russia must conclude peace agreement, time is running against it – US Deputy Permanent Representative to UN

2 min read
Russia must conclude peace agreement, time is running against it – US Deputy Permanent Representative to UN

US President Donald Trump insists on ending the war in Ukraine and concluding an agreement by the Russian side, as time is running against it, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dan Negrea stated.

"As President Trump made clear during the G7 Summit last week: Russia should make a deal. Time is not on Moscow’s side. Russia is taking 40,000 casualties per month. Its economy is severely strained. Ukraine is innovating quickly. Diplomacy and negotiation, not more bloodshed, are the only answer. Nothing else will stop the senseless killing. This war has gone on far too long, and it must end," Negrea said during a UN Security Council meeting.

As reported, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk stated that Ukraine continues to demonstrate readiness for a peaceful settlement of the war, but Russia refuses direct negotiations. "Ukraine offered a concrete way forward – a meeting of the two leaders on neutral territory. In response from Mr. Putin, we heard: 'No, again and again, no,'" he said.

Melnyk called for depriving Russian personnel of the right to participate in UN peacekeeping and police missions, and also stated that Russia should leave the UN. He also stated that Ukraine's patience is not limitless and hinted at a possible change in Kyiv's approaches if the body continues to delay its response to Russia aggression.

Tags: #un #usa

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