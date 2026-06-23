Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk stated at a Security Council meeting that 30% of Russian oil refineries are no longer able to support the war.

"Thirty percent of Russia's oil refining facilities have been disrupted and can no longer support this military campaign," Melnyk said.

He also noted that even the air defense shield built around Moscow is no longer capable of protecting its military targets, while Russian military bloggers themselves admit that the boomerang of the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin has returned to the territory of Russia.