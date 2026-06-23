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10:08 23.06.2026

Ukraine patience not limitless, Kyiv may change approach - Melnyk at UN Security Council

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Ukraine patience not limitless, Kyiv may change approach - Melnyk at UN Security Council

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk stated at a UN Security Council meeting that Ukraine's patience is not limitless and hinted at a possible change in Kyiv's approaches if the body continues to delay its response to Russia aggression.

"Over the past 15 months, Ukraine has repeatedly called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Unfortunately, Ukraine's extended hand has remained hanging in the air," he said during the meeting overnight into Tuesday.

According to him, Kyiv is ready for direct negotiations with Russia to achieve a lasting and just peace in accordance with the UN Charter, but this does not mean waiting indefinitely.

"However, our patience is not limitless. The Security Council should consider how long the 'wait and see' approach can be used – if this continues, it is possible that Ukraine will modify its approaches," Melnyk stated.

He also emphasized that a ceasefire along the actual line of contact is already a compromise on Ukraine's part.

Concluding his speech, the diplomat addressed the representative of Russia directly: "You will never succeed in holding the occupied lands. Never. Get out of Ukraine as soon as possible."

Tags: #un #melnyk

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