Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:06 23.06.2026

Some 158 battles occur on front over day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

3 min read
Some 158 battles occur on front over day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 158 times, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In total, 158 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. The adversary carried out 47 air strikes, dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,862 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,818 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops," the report reads.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with the adversary were recorded. The enemy carried out 54 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

During the day in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanske direction, the adversary stormed the positions of Ukrainian units nine times in the direction of Vilcha, Kozacha Lopan, Symynivka, Pokaliane, Bochkove, Kolodiazne, and in the area of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Kucherivka and Hlushkivka.

To advance in the Lyman direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Novoselivka and Novomykhailivka, and toward Borova, Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Lyman. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 15 attempts by the invaders to move forward near Riznykivka, Kalenyky, and Zakitne, and toward Ray-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy tried to displace Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

The enemy carried out a total of 25 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Russia tried to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, and Dorozhne, and toward Serhiivka, Muravka, Shevchenko, Vilne, and Matiasheve. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 30 invaders were eliminated here today and 10 were wounded; four units of automotive and six units of special equipment of the enemy were destroyed. A UAV control point, four artillery systems, four units of automotive equipment, and 109 enemy shelters were damaged. Some 245 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the report notes.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Sichneve, Verbove, and Nove Zaporizhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks by the invaders took place in the area of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, and Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Huliaypilske, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrayinka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders once in the area of Stepove.

Tags: #general_staff

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