Interfax-Ukraine
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09:43 23.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the servicemen of the Alpha Center for Special Operations of the Security Service of Ukraine on their professional day.

"During the years of the full-scale war, Alpha fighters have destroyed thousands of units of enemy equipment and inflicted huge losses on Russia. The warriors are responsible for up to 20% of all enemy infantry losses. This is a high indicator of efficiency that speaks for itself," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

He emphasized that thanks to Alpha's long-range operations, Russia feels the consequences of its own aggression far from the front line deep in its rear, and announced "even more of our successful operations."

"I thank every Alpha warrior for their service and results for the country. Eternal respect and gratitude to all who gave their lives defending Ukraine. Glory to our defenders!" Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sbu #alpha

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