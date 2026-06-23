Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:07 23.06.2026

Since beginning of year Ukrainian-language audioguides appear in five more European countries, 25 new bookshelves opened - Zelenska

2 min read
Since beginning of year Ukrainian-language audioguides appear in five more European countries, 25 new bookshelves opened - Zelenska

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has said that since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian-language audioguides have started operating in five more European countries, and 25 new Ukrainian bookshelves have opened around the world, with the projects now covering 59 and 73 countries respectively, the presidential press service reported.

"Wherever they go, Ukrainians must be able to receive information in their native language. And the world must get used to our language in its well-deserved place alongside others," the first lady emphasized.

According to the report, audioguides began operating in the Hof van Busleyden museum (Belgium), the Einstein Museum (Switzerland), the Junibacken children's museum (Sweden), on sightseeing cruises through the Helsinki archipelago (Finland), and in the Mauthausen Memorial complex (Austria).

Since its inception, the project has now covered 122 Ukrainian-language audioguides in 59 countries worldwide.

In addition, eight Ukrainian bookshelves appeared in Hungary, four in Greece, and one each in Norway, Poland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Chile, Egypt, Slovenia, and Slovakia. Bookshelves opened for the first time in Panama and Iraq.

The press service emphasized that the project has covered 73 countries and the headquarters of the international organization UNESCO. In total, more than 390 bookshelves are functioning, containing more than 100,000 books.

"Ukrainian literature, science, history, and books with deep, objective information about our country must become accessible in all corners of the world, everywhere there are Ukrainians, to support them. And also so that our foreign friends know us better. Mutual understanding comes only from objective knowledge and the desire to understand. We are working for this – for Ukraine and the world," Zelenska said.

Tags: #zelenska

MORE ABOUT

13:25 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

09:17 25.03.2026
Zelenska joins global coalition summit Fostering the Future Together

Zelenska joins global coalition summit Fostering the Future Together

18:37 26.01.2026
Zelenska meets with first ladies of Lithuania and Poland

Zelenska meets with first ladies of Lithuania and Poland

19:50 05.11.2025
Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

14:54 14.10.2025
Olena Zelenska Foundation, UAE sign new $5 mln agreement to support children, youth, and educational safety

Olena Zelenska Foundation, UAE sign new $5 mln agreement to support children, youth, and educational safety

16:04 24.09.2025
Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump's meeting took place on Tuesday

Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump's meeting took place on Tuesday

14:26 08.09.2025
Zelenska announces record attendance for this year's First Ladies Summit

Zelenska announces record attendance for this year's First Ladies Summit

14:24 08.09.2025
Zelenska plans to meet with Melania Trump during the UN General Assembly in NYC

Zelenska plans to meet with Melania Trump during the UN General Assembly in NYC

12:54 05.08.2025
Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

16:46 31.03.2025
Zelenskyys couple and foreign delegations honor memory of those killed in Bucha

Zelenskyys couple and foreign delegations honor memory of those killed in Bucha

HOT NEWS

This year to be pivotal for Ukraine-Poland economic cooperation – opinion

National Guard commander: over ten percents of Shaheds downed by interceptor groups, figure to grow

Pivnenko admits that year after implementation of army reform people will rethink vision of military service

NGU soldiers with combat experience protect Chernobyl nuclear power plant 24/7, drone component being built up - NGU Cmdr

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

LATEST

Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih – official

URCS shares wartime response experience with leaders of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies

Ukraine joins EU Cyber Reserve, can engage European specialists to counter cyberattacks

Russia must conclude peace agreement, time is running against it – US Deputy Permanent Representative to UN

30% of Russian oil refineries can no longer support war - Melnyk at UN Security Council

Ukraine patience not limitless, Kyiv may change approach - Melnyk at UN Security Council

Some 158 battles occur on front over day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

Russian attacks in Zaporizhia region injure 7

Russia loses 1,390 personnel and 632 units of vehicles, special equipment over day – General Staff

AD
AD