Since beginning of year Ukrainian-language audioguides appear in five more European countries, 25 new bookshelves opened - Zelenska

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has said that since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian-language audioguides have started operating in five more European countries, and 25 new Ukrainian bookshelves have opened around the world, with the projects now covering 59 and 73 countries respectively, the presidential press service reported.

"Wherever they go, Ukrainians must be able to receive information in their native language. And the world must get used to our language in its well-deserved place alongside others," the first lady emphasized.

According to the report, audioguides began operating in the Hof van Busleyden museum (Belgium), the Einstein Museum (Switzerland), the Junibacken children's museum (Sweden), on sightseeing cruises through the Helsinki archipelago (Finland), and in the Mauthausen Memorial complex (Austria).

Since its inception, the project has now covered 122 Ukrainian-language audioguides in 59 countries worldwide.

In addition, eight Ukrainian bookshelves appeared in Hungary, four in Greece, and one each in Norway, Poland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Chile, Egypt, Slovenia, and Slovakia. Bookshelves opened for the first time in Panama and Iraq.

The press service emphasized that the project has covered 73 countries and the headquarters of the international organization UNESCO. In total, more than 390 bookshelves are functioning, containing more than 100,000 books.

"Ukrainian literature, science, history, and books with deep, objective information about our country must become accessible in all corners of the world, everywhere there are Ukrainians, to support them. And also so that our foreign friends know us better. Mutual understanding comes only from objective knowledge and the desire to understand. We are working for this – for Ukraine and the world," Zelenska said.