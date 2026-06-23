Interfax-Ukraine
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08:48 23.06.2026

Russia loses 1,390 personnel and 632 units of vehicles, special equipment over day – General Staff

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Russia loses 1,390 personnel and 632 units of vehicles, special equipment over day – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian personnel, 74 artillery systems, seven armored vehicles, 1,851 UAVs, and 632 units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the total estimated combat losses of Russia from February 24, 2022, to June 23, 2026, roughly amounted to personnel – about 1,394,530 (+1,390) individuals, armored combat vehicles – 24,812 (+7) units, artillery systems – 44,604 (+74) units, MLRS – 1,887 (+1) units, ground robotic systems – 1,719 (+7) units, UAVs of operational-tactical level – 368,015 (+1,851) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 110,827 (+626) units, and special equipment – 4,329 (+8) units.

Data are being updated.

Tags: #general_staff

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