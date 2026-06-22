Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:22 22.06.2026

Russia damages Ukrposhta branches, logistics center in Sumy, destroys vehicles in Nikopol

1 min read
Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026
Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Iryna Dorosh

Оver the past two days, the enemy has damaged two branches of JSC Ukrposhta, a logistics center in Sumy, and destroyed two vehicles in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region), the company's CEO, Ihor Smiliansky, said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the company has observed a targeted campaign against its vehicles in Nikopol but is taking measures to implement backup operating plans.

Smiliansky assured that Ukrposhta will continue to serve Nikopol and its residents, providing all services while making necessary adjustments to the service schedule.

Ukrposhta also said that, thanks to the prompt efforts of its team, the sorting center and branch office in Sumy have been restored.

As for the administrative building damaged by the enemy attack, it is currently undergoing repairs, according to the statement.

"Shelling of frontline towns in Sumy region, particularly Bilopillia and Vorozhba, also continues. We understand our responsibility, including for safety, so we have switched these settlements to service by mobile branches, which operate based on the security situation," the company's CEO said.

Tags: #ukrposhta #damage

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