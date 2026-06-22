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19:42 22.06.2026

Cabinet allocates UAH 175 mln to restore 8 residential buildings in Dnipro – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Cabinet allocates UAH 175 mln to restore 8 residential buildings in Dnipro – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 175 million for the restoration of eight residential buildings in Dnipro damaged by Russian shelling, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"The government has allocated an additional UAH 175 million for the restoration of eight residential buildings in Dnipro damaged as a result of Russian attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure. The funds will come from the special Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, provided for by the State Budget," she wrote on Telegram.

The Prime Minister noted that the restoration projects were entered by local authorities into the Unified Digital Integrated Information and Analytical System for Reconstruction Process Management as public investment projects.

Tags: #restoration #government #dnipro

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