Fedorov: Defense Forces hit 800,000-plus verified enemy targets with drones since start of year

The Defense Forces have hit more than 800,000 verified enemy targets with drones since the beginning of the year, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has reported.

"The Defense Forces are systematically weakening the enemy's military potential... Today, drones account for over 90% of strikes on the enemy. Since the beginning of the year, unmanned systems units have hit over 800,000 verified enemy targets. Among them are personnel, air defense systems, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, ground robotic complexes (GRCs), transport, headquarters, warehouses, and EW equipment," he wrote on Telegram.

The minister noted that during this period alone, approximately 167,000 Russian servicemen were liquidated or seriously wounded.

"May became the most productive month for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Over the course of the month, they hit 181,000+ targets and liquidated or seriously wounded 31,530 occupiers," Fedorov said.

He also pointed out that for every confirmed hit, servicemen receive "eBaliv" (e-points), which they exchange through Brave1 Market for drones, GRCs, EW equipment, and components.

"Thanks to the e-points system, we can see which technologies and units yield the best results, and we quickly scale these solutions across the entire military. Following the president's mandate, we continue to exhaust the enemy simultaneously in three domains—in the sky, on the ground, and in the economy," the minister emphasized.