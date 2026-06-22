Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:28 22.06.2026

Over 9,000 Ukrainian troops trained in Spain under EUMAM – General Staff

2 min read
Over 9,000 Ukrainian troops trained in Spain under EUMAM – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

More than 9,000 Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training in Spain within the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"Since the launch of the mission in November 2022, Spain has implemented over 230 training modules in 40 different specialties within EUMAM Ukraine. The training modules are conducted throughout Spain and are provided by various units of the Spanish Armed Forces and the Civil Guard," the General Staff stated on its Telegram channel.

According to the report, since the beginning of 2026, the training has moved to a new level: basic training for recruits has taken a backseat, giving way to more technical and specialized training courses.

"In this context, during the first four months of 2026, training modules on advanced military topography, military police training, and the operation of armored recovery vehicles were conducted for the first time. In addition, a second training course was held for crews and maintenance specialists of Leopard 2A4 main combat tanks, the first graduation of which took place during the initial phase of the mission's implementation," the General Staff noted.

Thus, a number of training modules have already been conducted more than ten times and continue to be implemented. In particular, these include courses on the military decision-making process, the employment of air defense systems, including the HAWK missile system, the operation of the M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as geographical data management and geospatial referencing systems.

"EUMAM Ukraine continues to demand a high level of dedication and flexibility from our personnel. In order to ensure training of the highest quality and adapted to the needs of the trainees, constant coordination with the Ukrainian army has been established," Spanish Deputy Mission Commander Colonel Víctor Amalio Samaniego Palacios noted.

Tags: #general_staff #eumam

MORE ABOUT

14:20 20.06.2026
Ukraine hits road bridge over Henichesk Strait

Ukraine hits road bridge over Henichesk Strait

18:22 19.06.2026
General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

17:09 17.06.2026
General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

08:59 16.06.2026
Defense forces repel 192 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 192 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

15:19 13.06.2026
Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

11:20 13.06.2026
193 battles recorded in past day, most active on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

193 battles recorded in past day, most active on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

11:39 12.06.2026
UAF General Staff reports strikes on two refineries in Tatarstan, Tolyattikauchuk plant, enemy command posts and logistics facilities

UAF General Staff reports strikes on two refineries in Tatarstan, Tolyattikauchuk plant, enemy command posts and logistics facilities

08:23 12.06.2026
Occupiers lose 1,300 personnel and 355 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,300 personnel and 355 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

08:20 12.06.2026
Defense forces repel 199 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 199 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

08:51 11.06.2026
Occupiers lose 1,310 personnel and 336 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,310 personnel and 336 vehicles and special equipment in one day – General Staff

HOT NEWS

This year to be pivotal for Ukraine-Poland economic cooperation – opinion

National Guard commander: over ten percents of Shaheds downed by interceptor groups, figure to grow

Pivnenko admits that year after implementation of army reform people will rethink vision of military service

NGU soldiers with combat experience protect Chernobyl nuclear power plant 24/7, drone component being built up - NGU Cmdr

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

LATEST

EC president hints Ukraine, Moldova to continue EU integration separately – media

Russia damages Ukrposhta branches, logistics center in Sumy, destroys vehicles in Nikopol

Cabinet allocates UAH 175 mln to restore 8 residential buildings in Dnipro – Svyrydenko

Fedorov: Defense Forces hit 800,000-plus verified enemy targets with drones since start of year

Woman injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

National Guard commander: Combat-tested guardsmen protect Chornobyl NPP 24/7

Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, injures nine – official

This year to be pivotal for Ukraine-Poland economic cooperation – opinion

Poroshenko calls for audit of Ukraine's policy toward Poland, return to professional diplomacy

Russian attacks on Kherson region injure five – official

AD
AD