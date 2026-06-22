Over 9,000 Ukrainian troops trained in Spain under EUMAM – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

More than 9,000 Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training in Spain within the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"Since the launch of the mission in November 2022, Spain has implemented over 230 training modules in 40 different specialties within EUMAM Ukraine. The training modules are conducted throughout Spain and are provided by various units of the Spanish Armed Forces and the Civil Guard," the General Staff stated on its Telegram channel.

According to the report, since the beginning of 2026, the training has moved to a new level: basic training for recruits has taken a backseat, giving way to more technical and specialized training courses.

"In this context, during the first four months of 2026, training modules on advanced military topography, military police training, and the operation of armored recovery vehicles were conducted for the first time. In addition, a second training course was held for crews and maintenance specialists of Leopard 2A4 main combat tanks, the first graduation of which took place during the initial phase of the mission's implementation," the General Staff noted.

Thus, a number of training modules have already been conducted more than ten times and continue to be implemented. In particular, these include courses on the military decision-making process, the employment of air defense systems, including the HAWK missile system, the operation of the M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as geographical data management and geospatial referencing systems.

"EUMAM Ukraine continues to demand a high level of dedication and flexibility from our personnel. In order to ensure training of the highest quality and adapted to the needs of the trainees, constant coordination with the Ukrainian army has been established," Spanish Deputy Mission Commander Colonel Víctor Amalio Samaniego Palacios noted.