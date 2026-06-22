Interfax-Ukraine
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19:00 22.06.2026

Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, injures nine – official

1 min read
Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, injures nine – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian shelling of settlements in the region claimed the life of one person and left nine others injured, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has reported.

"In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivка, and Pokrovske communities came under attack… A 77-year-old woman was killed. Five people were injured. A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Men aged 26, 33, and 44, as well as a 55-year-old woman, will receive outpatient treatment. In Synelnykove district… a 51-year-old man was wounded… The Russians targeted the Hrushivka and Zelenodolsk communities in Kryvyi Rih district… Three people were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the report, post offices, a college, a gas station, apartment buildings, a private home, garages, and cars were damaged in Nikopol district, and fires broke out. In Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Dubovykivka and Pokrovske communities, damaging a school and a private house. In Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure and a car were damaged. In Kamianske district, the enemy hit the Verkhivtseve community, where infrastructure sustained damage.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack

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