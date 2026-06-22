The recent events surrounding Poland’s highest honor, which was revoked from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will not have any economic consequences in the short term, but 2026 will be a decisive year for economic cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, according to Regional Director of Budimex in Ukraine and former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for European Integration Viktor Dovhan.

"I don’t expect any economic consequences just yet. Much depends on the results of the 2027 parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government. The question of whether the current Tusk government’s initiatives on joint drone production or the construction of the Krakivets-Lviv highway will move beyond the drawing board remains to be seen. This year is decisive for economic cooperation between our countries," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

As KredoBank President Jakub Karnowski said on the X social media platform, entrepreneurs from Poland, Ukraine, and other countries – including hundreds of KredoBank clients – have been preparing for months for the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery, which will take place in Gdańsk on June 24 and 25.

"Every day, Ukraine is fighting to end the struggle against Russian aggression and begin a full-scale recovery, which will also benefit Polish companies. Small-scale initiatives aimed at damaging Polish-Ukrainian relations harm Polish entrepreneurs and benefit Russia," he said.

As previously reported, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that dragging Polish and Ukrainian politicians into the conflict is a strategic mistake that will harm both sides in business, geopolitical, and reputational terms.