Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:47 22.06.2026

This year to be pivotal for Ukraine-Poland economic cooperation – opinion

2 min read
This year to be pivotal for Ukraine-Poland economic cooperation – opinion

The recent events surrounding Poland’s highest honor, which was revoked from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will not have any economic consequences in the short term, but 2026 will be a decisive year for economic cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, according to Regional Director of Budimex in Ukraine and former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for European Integration Viktor Dovhan.

"I don’t expect any economic consequences just yet. Much depends on the results of the 2027 parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government. The question of whether the current Tusk government’s initiatives on joint drone production or the construction of the Krakivets-Lviv highway will move beyond the drawing board remains to be seen. This year is decisive for economic cooperation between our countries," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

As KredoBank President Jakub Karnowski said on the X social media platform, entrepreneurs from Poland, Ukraine, and other countries – including hundreds of KredoBank clients – have been preparing for months for the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery, which will take place in Gdańsk on June 24 and 25.

"Every day, Ukraine is fighting to end the struggle against Russian aggression and begin a full-scale recovery, which will also benefit Polish companies. Small-scale initiatives aimed at damaging Polish-Ukrainian relations harm Polish entrepreneurs and benefit Russia," he said.

As previously reported, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that dragging Polish and Ukrainian politicians into the conflict is a strategic mistake that will harm both sides in business, geopolitical, and reputational terms.

Tags: #ukraine #dovhan #poland #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

18:39 22.06.2026
Poroshenko calls for audit of Ukraine's policy toward Poland, return to professional diplomacy

Poroshenko calls for audit of Ukraine's policy toward Poland, return to professional diplomacy

16:13 22.06.2026
Nawrocki claims harm from Ukrainian nationalists and says situation with order does not concern elections

Nawrocki claims harm from Ukrainian nationalists and says situation with order does not concern elections

13:54 20.06.2026
Ukrainian ex-PM Yatsenyuk slams 'rain of medals' amid Poland-Ukraine row

Ukrainian ex-PM Yatsenyuk slams 'rain of medals' amid Poland-Ukraine row

12:34 20.06.2026
Merz: Ukraine cannot join EU but eligible for associate membership

Merz: Ukraine cannot join EU but eligible for associate membership

20:43 19.06.2026
Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues – Asfura

Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues – Asfura

16:35 19.06.2026
Brazilian president offers Zelenskyy diplomatic help to end war – advisor

Brazilian president offers Zelenskyy diplomatic help to end war – advisor

15:45 19.06.2026
Ukraine's EU accession poses threat to Polish agriculture – Nawrocki

Ukraine's EU accession poses threat to Polish agriculture – Nawrocki

10:10 19.06.2026
At Hungary's proposal, provisions regarding accelerated accession of Ukraine excluded from EU declaration – Magyar

At Hungary's proposal, provisions regarding accelerated accession of Ukraine excluded from EU declaration – Magyar

18:05 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, German defense ministers agree to join forces in development of anti-ballistic technology

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian, German defense ministers agree to join forces in development of anti-ballistic technology

19:11 17.06.2026
Ukrainian apartment rental app launched in Warsaw

Ukrainian apartment rental app launched in Warsaw

HOT NEWS

National Guard commander: over ten percents of Shaheds downed by interceptor groups, figure to grow

Pivnenko admits that year after implementation of army reform people will rethink vision of military service

NGU soldiers with combat experience protect Chernobyl nuclear power plant 24/7, drone component being built up - NGU Cmdr

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

LATEST

EC president hints Ukraine, Moldova to continue EU integration separately – media

Russia damages Ukrposhta branches, logistics center in Sumy, destroys vehicles in Nikopol

Cabinet allocates UAH 175 mln to restore 8 residential buildings in Dnipro – Svyrydenko

Fedorov: Defense Forces hit 800,000-plus verified enemy targets with drones since start of year

Woman injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

Over 9,000 Ukrainian troops trained in Spain under EUMAM – General Staff

National Guard commander: Combat-tested guardsmen protect Chornobyl NPP 24/7

Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, injures nine – official

Russian attacks on Kherson region injure five – official

National Guard commander: over ten percents of Shaheds downed by interceptor groups, figure to grow

AD
AD