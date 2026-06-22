Russian attacks on Kherson region injure five – official

Five people have sustained wounds due to shelling and drone attacks by the Russian army, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has reported.

"Throughout June 22, 2026, the Russian army shelled settlements in Kherson oblast with tube artillery and attacked with drones of various types. As of 17:30, it has been recorded that five people sustained injuries throughout the day as a result of Russian aggression," the law enforcement authorities stated on their Telegram channel.

According to the investigation, four people in Kherson and one man in the village of Molodetske were wounded due to enemy drone attacks. An official from the regional administration is among the victims.

In addition, private and apartment buildings, an administrative building, a cultural institution, a preschool educational institution, a warehouse facility, a truck, and passenger vehicles sustained damage.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a presumptive investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).