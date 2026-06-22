National Guard commander: over ten percents of Shaheds downed by interceptor groups, figure to grow

Photo: NGU

Within the National Guard, the number of crews using interceptor drones is constantly increasing, and a high percentage of downings is recorded in certain areas, National Guard Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has stated.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Pivnenko noted that the situation with Shaheds, specifically regarding interceptors, was improving. He explained that the National Guard was constantly expanding the number of crews utilizing interceptor drones and achieved a high percentage of downings in certain directions. According to the commander, they had reached a level where sometimes over 10% of Shaheds were shot down, which had never happened before and was entirely due to the work of interceptors. He expressed confidence that this figure would grow and that they would shoot down more and more.

Speaking about the enemy, Pivnenko mentioned that apart from Shaheds, they possessed aircraft, missiles, especially ballistics as well as guided aerial bombs and strategic aviation.

The major general emphasized that while they were manufacturing drones and cruise missiles, it was necessary to reach the level of ballistic missiles and aircraft – specifically aircraft equipped with proper radars and standard missiles. He stated that once they reached this level, they would be able to destroy enemy aircraft and sever their strategic component. He voiced confidence that they were developing something additional that would prove effective over time, allowing them to resist even more strongly and ensure they would not lose the war.

Separately, Pivnenko pointed out the importance of communication systems and domestic satellites for Ukraine.

He remarked that since they understood this enemy would be beside them forever, they had to prepare for it and ready the country to become like Israel. He noted that they possessed their own drones, supplied them to the troops, and could see that they worked. He highlighted the extensive diversity of drones on an operational level, pointing out hundreds of types, including 20 different kinds that he had personally seen on the frontline recently. Pivnenko stressed that the same approach was needed for missiles, adding that they had the plans and capabilities to achieve this.