Interfax-Ukraine
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16:54 22.06.2026

Zelenskyy signs law amending 2026 state budget for UAH 1.56 trln additional defense spending

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law amending 2026 state budget for UAH 1.56 trln additional defense spending

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed law No. 4908-IX (draft law No. 15224) amending the 2026 state budget to increase spending on the security and defense sector by UAH 1.56 trillion, data on the parliament website show.

As reported, the Rada unblocked this law at a special session last week by failing to approve seven blocking resolutions.

The parliament approved the draft law in the second reading and as a whole on June 10, supported by 242 MPs.

The document provides for an increase in expenditures on the security and defense sector by UAH 1.56 trillion, primarily funded by the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) from the European Union.

The law was approved taking into account the preliminary distribution of over UAH 1.3 billion from the Reserve Fund: UAH 559.1 million for the apparatus of the Ministry of Energy, UAH 127.5 million for the liquidation of mines, UAH 46.1 million for the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, and UAH 599.1 million for the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (of which UAH 525.1 million goes to the Shelter object). Directing UAH 95 million to the apparatus of the National Committee of Sports for the Disabled, UAH 1.4 billion for payments to the Judicial Security Service, and calculating NABU salaries based on a living wage of UAH 3,328 instead of UAH 3,028 without changing the overall expenditures of the bureau were also supported.

As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted, after amending the document, spending on security and defense will amount to a record UAH 4.4 trillion: UAH 2.3 trillion will be directed to the purchase of weapons and military equipment, and over UAH 1.45 trillion to the financial support of military personnel.

Tags: #law #budget #zelenskyy #defense_sector #usl

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