Interfax-Ukraine
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16:46 22.06.2026

Eight Ukrainian trolleys, 5 Turkish buses hit routes in Kyiv – mayor

2 min read
Eight Ukrainian trolleys, 5 Turkish buses hit routes in Kyiv – mayor
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Eight new trolleybuses manufactured by Polytechnoservice LLC (Brovary) and five Turkish-made buses, which are part of previously ordered batches, all single 12-meter units, hit routes in Kyiv on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Kyiv received first batch – 8 trolleybuses purchased under contract between KP Kyivpastrans and Polytechnoservice LLC. In total, city will receive 16 such trolleybuses. We expect another 8 by end of July," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"Another 5 modern Turkish buses also hit routes – this is already last batch of 85. They were purchased within framework of financial agreement with European Investment Bank under ‘Ukraine Urban Public Transport’ project. EIB loan is EUR 18.5 million," mayor added.

According to him, all received transport is equipped with ramp for people with disabilities and low-mobility groups. In cabins are information board, air conditioning and heating system, CCTV cameras, stop announcement system, energy-saving LED lighting, and tinted glass.

Received trolleybuses of PTS T12309 model are first renewal of trolleybus rolling stock in Kyiv in last five years. They arrived in Kyiv at end of May and received numbers 1201, 1202, 2201, 2202, 3201, 3202, 4201, and 4202, which, according to numbering system adopted in Kyiv, indicates that they were distributed among all four trolleybus depots of Kyiv, two units each. How next eight will be distributed is currently unknown.

These are first trolleybuses of this model in Kyiv. Previously, 91 such trolleybuses were received by cities of Mykolaiv, Kremenchuk, Vinnytsia, and Chernivtsi. Buses are assembled on basis of bodies of Turkish Akia Ultra TB 12 trolleybuses.

Received buses of Anadolu Isuzu Citiport 12 model have been arriving since July 2025 also to all four operating bus parks of KP Kyivpastrans – to bus park No. 2 (numbering from No. 8259 onwards), bus park No. 5 (No. 8554 onwards), bus park No. 6 (No. 8674 onwards), and bus park No. 8 (No. 7867 onwards).

Last time before this batch, bus fleet in Kyiv was replenished with new buses of MAZ-215069 model of Belarusian manufacture (articulated, 18m long) in February 2021, but after start of full-scale invasion, Kyiv also received as assistance from other European cities several dozen buses of various models manufactured in 2002-2009, which were also assigned to operating parks and hit routes of city.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #trolleybuses

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