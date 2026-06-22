Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 22.06.2026

US government delegation, URCS representatives visit site of Russian air attack in Kyiv

2 min read
US government delegation, URCS representatives visit site of Russian air attack in Kyiv

A US government delegation and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) visited a location near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv that was damaged as a result of one of Russia's massive missile and drone strikes.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross, led by Deputy Director General Illya Kletskovskyy, together with the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andrii Danyk, met with a US government delegation that visited one of the Kyiv districts heavily damaged in large-scale strikes," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

URCS representatives briefed the American delegation on humanitarian response mechanisms to the consequences of Russia attacks, the work of emergency response teams, coordination with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and international partners, as well as the assistance provided to affected individuals.

Thanks to the support of the US government, the Ukrainian Red Cross is strengthening its capacity to respond to emergencies in Kyiv and frontline regions. The equipment and technical assistance provided enable teams to respond more rapidly to emergencies, support State Emergency Service units during the liquidation of the consequences of Russia shellings, and provide timely assistance to people affected by the war.

The partnership between the URCS, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and the US government contributes to strengthening the capacity of the emergency response system, developing community preparedness, and supporting people who suffer from the consequences of the war on a daily basis.

The American delegation included US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Spencer Chretien, Senior Assistance Coordinator at the US Embassy in Ukraine Jeffrey Giauque, Deputy Assistance Coordinator Emily Krunic, and representatives of the Embassy's assistance programs section.

The URCS report did not specify exactly which location the representatives of the US government and the URCS visited, but judging by the published photographs, it is the territory near the Lukianivska metro station.

Tags: #lukianivska #urcs #us_government

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