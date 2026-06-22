First full translation of Basic Law into Ukrainian Sign Language created

For first time, full translation of Basic Law into Ukrainian Sign Language has been carried out.

"For 30th anniversary of Constitution of Ukraine, its full translation into Ukrainian Sign Language has been created for first time. This will help make constitutional rights and norms more understandable for people with hearing impairments and will become another step toward barrier-free environment," Verkhovna Rada reports on its Telegram channel on Monday.

To ensure translation of Constitution is understandable in all regions of country, nine translators fluent in different dialects of Ukrainian Sign Language, as well as specialists in sign language and law, were involved in work.

The 30th anniversary of Constitution of Ukraine is celebrated on June 28, 2026.