Interfax-Ukraine
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15:29 22.06.2026

Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

2 min read
Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea
Photo: https://mod.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has commented on recent strikes on oil refining and military facilities on the territory of the occupied peninsula of Crimea, announcing the closure of the tourist season there.

"We are closing the beach season in Crimea. Only in recent days, the Defense Forces hit a tank farm, gas compressor stations, Pantsir and S-400 air defense systems, and Nebo-U and Kasta radar stations on the peninsula. The forecast for tourists is unfavorable," the ministry reported on its Facebook page on Monday.

Following the strikes on these facilities, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced the suspension of fuel sales to the population on the peninsula, and later the suspension of booking places, receiving and accommodating children and groups of children in children’s recreation and health facilities. Krymenergo introduced restrictions on electricity consumption in Crimea.

Also on the night of June 21, strikes were carried out on Port Kavkaz in Krasnodar Territory of Russia, which services the ferry crossing duplicating the bridge across the Kerch Strait illegally built by Russia. After that, ferry service across the strait was suspended, and massive queues of several hundred cars gathered before the bridge on Monday to leave the peninsula.

Local Crimean social media groups are full of photographs and videos of empty beaches at the largest resorts of the peninsula, as well as fires at oil refining facilities.

Tags: #ministry_of_defense #crimea

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