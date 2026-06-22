Share of women among unemployed during war rises to 81% – State Employment Center dpty director

During the war, the share of women among the unemployed rose to 81%, Deputy Director of the State Employment Center Stanislav Pavlenko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

"While before the start of the full-scale war women accounted for 55% in the structure of the unemployed, today the share of women has risen to 81%," Pavlenko said.

He also added that an experimental project has been underway since 2025 under which Ukrainian women can master professions in fields traditionally considered male.

"According to the conditions of the program, training is carried out in 31 professions. A mandatory condition is the employment of women after completing their training," Pavlenko said.

Since the beginning of the year, 402 women have been sent for such training within the framework of the project.

At the same time, Pavlenko reported that "in Ukraine, the calculation of data on the population’s unemployment rate is carried out by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on the basis of labor force surveys." However, starting from 2022, the results of the corresponding survey have not been published by the statistics authorities.

"According to the latest published data, in 2021 the unemployment rate (under the methodology of the International Labour Organization) among the population aged 15-70 stood at 9.9% of the labor force," the State Employment Center official reported.