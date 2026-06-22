Defense Ministry codifies upgraded Gyurza-2

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified the upgraded Gyurza-2 armored vehicle, meaning the armored car can now be adopted into service and supplied to units of the Defense Forces at the expense of the state budget.

"The Ministry of Defense has codified the upgraded Gyurza-2 – a Ukrainian armored vehicle modified at the request of the military and taking into account combat experience," the Ministry of Defense said on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that the vehicles can be equipped with software for monitoring the external environment using artificial intelligence.

As noted on the website of the Ministry of Defense, the gross weight of the upgraded Gyurza-2 is slightly over 18 tonnes. The vehicle’s payload capacity has increased to 2.5 tonnes, its ground clearance has grown to 380 mm, and its cruising range has extended to 1,200 km. The maximum speed is 110 km/h. Mine protection complies with levels 3a and 3b according to the STANAG 4569 standard, meaning it protects the crew from hitting a mine with an explosive force equivalent to 8 kg of TNT.

The improved Gyurza can be manufactured in two versions – with a rotating weapon turret and without it. The Gyurza-2 armored vehicle is equipped with air ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems, an autonomous fuel heater, and other amenities. It features fire suppression systems for the engine compartment and the troop compartment, a night vision complex, and a television viewing system consisting of four video cameras with monitoring screens.

According to the Ministry of Defense website, in 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 25% more special armored vehicles compared to 2024. Most of these vehicles are built according to the MRAP design, featuring enhanced protection against mines and ambushes. Such vehicles have a V-shaped hull bottom to disperse explosion energy, special shock-absorbing seats, and consist of a monolithic armored capsule and external blast-absorbing assemblies: wheels, chassis, and engine.