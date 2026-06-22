We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Photo: NGU

Achieving parity in satellite communications after Russia launches its analog of Starlink will be unrealistic, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine will not lose this advantage, National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has has.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering a question as to whether Ukraine could lose the advantage currently provided by Starlink when Russia launches its Rassvet analog, the NGU commander said: "Oh, come on, no. Do you know how many satellites fly to support Starlink? Thousands! And how many of their own will the Russians launch? Parity is unrealistic, definitely not today and not even in the next five years."

Pivnenko added: "Well, someone like the commander of the general staff will have this Rassvet, but for the front line and the entire army located on the territory of Ukraine, it will not provide the satellite communication that we have thanks to Starlink."

"Therefore, we will not lose the advantage here," the NGU commander summarized.

In May, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov stated during a conversation with journalists that Russia had failed to find a full-fledged replacement for Starlink systems, which gives a critical advantage on the battlefield to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

On January 25, radio technologies specialist Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Fedorov on technological directions, reported the likely use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.

American businessman Elon Musk responded to Fedorov’s request to help resolve the issue of Starlink usage on Russian strike UAVs.