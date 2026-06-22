Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Photo: NGU

The threat of enemy actions from Belarus remains real if Russia manages to find 70,000 troops, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine "are acting to ensure they do not find them," National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"The main task of the enemy is to stretch our forces in order to advance deeper into the territory faster. But this also requires forces – finding 70,000 servicemen who will be able to operate – so let them try. And we will try to ensure they do not find them," Pivnenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering a question regarding the possible threat from Belarus.

The NGU commander recalled that the Russian Senezh Special Purpose Center is already deployed in the border area, operating on the Chernihiv axis.

"I am not sure they will organize so quickly, as Russia has certain problems on the Pokrovsk axis – we are destroying a lot of their infantry," he said.

Separately, Pivnenko noted that National Guard members are participating in security measures in the border area together with other units of the Defense Forces. According to him, everything is currently stable there.

"In Sumy region, our units are standing in defense, as well as on the Chernihiv axis. We are paying more attention to the unmanned component, because we have to constantly fly drones 24/7 and monitor the border area. I will say this: if there is a warning that the adversary plans to advance in the north of our country – the Chernihiv or Chornobyl axis – we are ready for this. The year 2022 will not happen again here," the major general declared.

Answering a question about how likely the threat from unrecognized Transnistria is today, he said he does not believe in such a scenario.

"I do not believe in such a scenario. I would not advise either the Belarusians or Transnistria to enter this war: we already have the capabilities to make them forget about their plans entirely," Pivnenko emphasized.