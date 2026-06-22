Zelenskyy thanks Starmer: Keir, you are always welcome guest in Ukraine

Photo: https://news.sky.com/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation, for comprehensive support of Ukraine.

"Keir, thank you for our cooperation, for your support and joint decisions that helped strengthen our Europe and defense of life," he wrote on social network X on Monday.

"United Kingdom was, is and will remain among world leaders. Here in Ukraine, we deeply appreciate United Kingdom, and our every meeting and every conversation was always filled with true substance," Zelenskyy said.

President of Ukraine expressed gratitude "for always staying in touch, always being involved in process and always striving to do what is needed and what will truly help."

"Keir, you are always a welcome guest in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during special address on Downing Street that his time in office is coming to end. He stated that he is resigning as leader of Labour Party and informed King of his decision. However, Starmer remains in office as prime minister and leader of Labour Party until election and assumption of office by his successor.