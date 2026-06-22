Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

Photo: NGU

While the situation on the frontline remains difficult, there is a degree of optimism, specifically regarding the continuous, systematic measures being taken to reinforce the Kharkiv axis, National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"I was there recently and spoke with our servicemen who are conducting assigned operations together with other components of the Defense Forces. They view the situation positively and are confident they will successfully fulfill the tasks set by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a comprehensive, ongoing effort aimed at strengthening this axis," Pivnenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The primary challenge, the NGU commander noted, echoing a previous statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is that Russia is actively utilizing the so-called "tactics of a thousand cuts."

"We need to operate in multiple directions, and our reserves are limited. Therefore, the main reliance is on technologies," the major general added.

At the same time, according to the NGU commander, the situation in Sumy region remains largely unchanged overall.

"Except for frontline villages and the city of Sumy itself. The city constantly suffers from enemy drones and artillery, which destroy railway infrastructure and the energy system," he said.

Responding to a question about whether he maintains a "cautious optimism" regarding the current situation on the frontline, Pivnenko emphasized that he has no concerns regarding his units.

"It is difficult, but there is optimism. I am not worried about my units at all. I am confident in their resilience, that they will hold out as long as necessary, and as long as they understand that it is required," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the 2nd Khartia Corps of the NGU, in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, is constructing a multi-level defense line on the Kharkiv axis in accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.