Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:32 22.06.2026

Starmer's resignation as UK PM to not mean change in policy toward Ukraine – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

1 min read
Starmer's resignation as UK PM to not mean change in policy toward Ukraine – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The course of the United Kingdom toward Ukraine will remain unchanged despite the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU (European Solidarity faction), believes.

"Many of our partners are experiencing internal political storms today, and the United Kingdom is no exception. I hope that the change of prime minister will not mean a change in British policy toward Ukraine. Both Labour and Conservatives, like the majority of British society, realize the Russian threat and the need to support Ukraine. Therefore, I do not expect a radical revision of this policy," Klympush-Tsintsadze said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

At the same time, the MP emphasized that the results of the latest local elections create additional challenges for London, and the new government will have to balance internal priorities with maintaining the active role of the United Kingdom in supporting Ukraine.

As reported, UK Prime Minister Starmer announced his resignation on June 22.

Tags: #uk #starmer #resignation #klympush_tsintsadze

MORE ABOUT

14:49 22.06.2026
Zelenskyy thanks Starmer: Keir, you are always welcome guest in Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Starmer: Keir, you are always welcome guest in Ukraine

11:57 22.06.2026
UK Prime Minister Starmer announces intentions to resign

UK Prime Minister Starmer announces intentions to resign

17:03 18.06.2026
UK to provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones, over 350 missiles and radars by end of year under 752 mln pound sterling financing package

UK to provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones, over 350 missiles and radars by end of year under 752 mln pound sterling financing package

13:19 17.06.2026
British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

17:47 16.06.2026
UK govt to provide guarantees for GBP 210 mln loan to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian NPPs

UK govt to provide guarantees for GBP 210 mln loan to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian NPPs

09:22 16.06.2026
At G7 summit, UK to present sanctions against Russia and energy agreement with uranium supply for Ukraine

At G7 summit, UK to present sanctions against Russia and energy agreement with uranium supply for Ukraine

18:08 15.06.2026
Stefanchuk begins working visit to UK

Stefanchuk begins working visit to UK

17:35 15.06.2026
Ukrainians found guilty of organizing arson at Starmer's home, 2 convicted, third acquitted – media

Ukrainians found guilty of organizing arson at Starmer's home, 2 convicted, third acquitted – media

15:12 15.06.2026
UK detains tanker of Russia shadow fleet in its waters for first time – Vlasiuk

UK detains tanker of Russia shadow fleet in its waters for first time – Vlasiuk

13:04 13.06.2026
Authors of resolutions on withdrawal of Pidlasa and Klympush-Tsintsadze from posts of Rada committee chairs abandon initiatives

Authors of resolutions on withdrawal of Pidlasa and Klympush-Tsintsadze from posts of Rada committee chairs abandon initiatives

HOT NEWS

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

LATEST

Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

Share of women among unemployed during war rises to 81% – State Employment Center dpty director

Defense Ministry codifies upgraded Gyurza-2

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

Russian Chernika drone shot down over Zaporizhia for first time using General Cherry AIR interceptor

We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

Azov Brigade holds designated directions, including Rodynske, despite enemy pressure – NGU Cmdr

AD
AD