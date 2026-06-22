Starmer's resignation as UK PM to not mean change in policy toward Ukraine – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The course of the United Kingdom toward Ukraine will remain unchanged despite the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU (European Solidarity faction), believes.

"Many of our partners are experiencing internal political storms today, and the United Kingdom is no exception. I hope that the change of prime minister will not mean a change in British policy toward Ukraine. Both Labour and Conservatives, like the majority of British society, realize the Russian threat and the need to support Ukraine. Therefore, I do not expect a radical revision of this policy," Klympush-Tsintsadze said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

At the same time, the MP emphasized that the results of the latest local elections create additional challenges for London, and the new government will have to balance internal priorities with maintaining the active role of the United Kingdom in supporting Ukraine.

As reported, UK Prime Minister Starmer announced his resignation on June 22.